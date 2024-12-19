Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that the 2024-2025 season of the touristic Eastern Express will begin on Dec. 23, stating, "The journey will start from Ankara to Kars and end with a return trip from Kars to Ankara on March 2, 2025."

Recalling that the first journey took place on May 29, 2019, Uraloğlu stated that 71,000 passengers have traveled via the train to date and that approximately 10,500 travel enthusiasts will be served in the new season starting on Dec. 23.

Uraloğlu pointed out that 60 trips will be made in the 2024-2025 period, with 30 departures and 30 returns, adding, "The journey will start from Ankara to Kars and end with a return trip from Kars to Ankara on March 2, 2025."

The Ankara-Kars trips will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while the Kars-Ankara trips will be on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Uraloğlu also stated, "The trips from Ankara to Kars will start at 1:45 p.m. from the Historical Ankara Station, with a 2.5-hour stop in Erzincan and four-hour stop in Erzurum. The return trips from Kars to Ankara will start at 9:05 p.m., with 3.5-hour stops in İliç, 2.5-hour stops in Divriği and three-hour stops in Sivas, offering passengers the chance to explore these cities."

Uraloğlu emphasized that they aim to activate the region's tourism potential with the Eastern Express, saying: "This experience, which we offer as an alternative vacation option, promises passengers an unforgettable winter journey accompanied by the unique landscapes of Anatolia. For photography enthusiasts, this route is like an open-air studio, providing an opportunity to see the historical and natural beauties of our country from a different perspective and immortalize them. The memories collected at each stop are not just a journey, but also part of a cultural trip that bridges the past and the present."

Uraloğlu also announced the launch of the Kars-Erzurum Express, stating, "Due to the high demand for the Eastern Express, we will introduce the Kars-Erzurum Express, which will make 24 trips. This train will have a capacity of 291 passengers and will operate on Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 18 to Feb. 23, 2025."