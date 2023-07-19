Some 130,000 individuals across Türkiye have overcome cigarette addiction since 2015 through the lifesaving Alo 171 “Quitting Smoking Counseling Line” established under the country's Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Wednesday.

Counselors employed on the hotline work tirelessly to support and guide individuals, offering personalized advice and suggesting various methods to help them quit smoking. In cases where necessary, callers are directed to one of the numerous smoking cessation polyclinics located across the country.

The health institutions in Türkiye have extended their unwavering support to individuals seeking to break free from tobacco addiction.

This support is available through the hotline, which operates 24/7, seven days a week with 158 personnel, and the smoking cessation polyclinics that had expanded to all health institutions, according to AA reports.

Through the hotline, people are encouraged to quit smoking with motivating interviews and are also tested for nicotine addiction.

Based on the results, individuals with low-to-moderate levels of addiction receive personalized smoking cessation plans if they wish to proceed.

Those identified with high levels of addiction are referred to health institutions where they can receive smoking cessation services under the supervision of medical professionals. The hotline also facilitates outpatient clinic appointments for these individuals.

The hotline that can be accessed free of charge from landlines receives an average of 1,000-1,500 calls per day as of this year.

People who have a smoking cessation plan made through the hotline are followed up for one year with return calls if they give their consent.

Like this, it is aimed at supporting people in the smoking cessation process, to increase their motivation by encouraging them to cope with nicotine withdrawal symptoms or physiological difficulties.

In 2022, 37.6% of individuals who received regular calls and follow-up support reported successfully quitting smoking, taking a significant step toward a healthier life.

Additionally, a client satisfaction survey conducted last year revealed that 98% of hotline users were satisfied with the services they received.

Meanwhile, smoking cessation polyclinics serving in health institutions throughout Türkiye provide specialized support to individuals with high levels of addiction.

Those who initiate smoking cessation treatment through the Alo 171 line benefit from both control appointments and regular calls from the counseling line.

Under the guidance of their healthcare providers, these individuals may also have access to scientifically proven smoking cessation medications and nicotine replacement therapy preparations provided free of charge by the Health Ministry.

To ensure continued care, the ministry uses the Tobacco Addiction Treatment Monitoring System to monitor those who seek help from smoking cessation outpatient clinics and track the progress of individuals using prescribed medications.