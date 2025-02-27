On the first day of Ramadan in Türkiye, the longest fasting duration will be 12 hours and 56 minutes in six provinces, while the shortest fasting duration will be 12 hours and 54 minutes in 30 provinces. In the remaining 45 provinces, fasting will last for 12 hours and 55 minutes.

As a result, the difference between the longest and shortest fasting durations in Türkiye, which was three minutes on the first day of Ramadan last year, will decrease to 2 minutes this year.

Speaking to an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent on the subject, Hümeyra Nur Işlek, an astronomer at the High Council of Religious Affairs under the Presidency of Religious Affairs, stated that on the first day of Ramadan, which will begin on Saturday, March 1, the first suhoor will take place in Iğdır at 5:08 a.m., while the last suhoor will be in Çanakkale at 6:18 a.m.

Işlek noted that the first iftar will be held in Iğdır at 6:02 p.m., and the last iftar will take place in Çanakkale at 7:12 p.m. On the first day, the longest fasting duration of 12 hours and 56 minutes will be observed in Osmaniye, Kastamonu, Antalya, Bilecik, Denizli and Balıkesir, while 30 provinces will have the shortest fasting duration of 12 hours and 54 minutes.

She explained that the similarity or equality of fasting durations in some cities on the first day is due to the equinox on March 21.

Işlek also stated that in Libreville, the capital of Gabon, fasting will last for 13 hours and 23 minutes, while in Troms, Norway, it will be 13 hours and 4 minutes. The longest fasting duration in the world will be in Wellington, New Zealand, at 14 hours and 47 minutes.

Providing information on the last day of Ramadan, March 29, Işlek stated that the first iftar will be in Iğdır at 6:31 p.m., while the last iftar will be in Edirne at 7:42 p.m. On the final day, the longest fasting duration will be 14 hours and 12 minutes in Ankara, Zonguldak and Düzce, while the shortest fasting duration will be 14 hours and 6 minutes in Bitlis.