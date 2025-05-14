The Kızılırmak Delta in Samsun, located in the Black Sea region of northern Türkiye, is listed on UNESCO's Tentative Heritage List and serves as a crucial stop for a bird migration route, hosting hundreds of species each year.

The Kızılırmak Delta Bird Sanctuary, with its rich wetlands, is home to 365 bird species identified in observations.

Kadir Yılmaz, the responsible officer for the Kızılırmak Delta Wetland Bird Sanctuary of the Samsun Metropolitan Municipality, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Kızılırmak Delta Bird Sanctuary covers an area of 56,000 hectares, including 80% of the Bafra district, 15% of 19 the Mayıs district and 5% of the Alaçam district.

Yılmaz noted that 365 out of approximately 500 bird species seen in Türkiye have been identified in the Kızılırmak Delta Bird Sanctuary. "Of these species, 200 are our guests arriving in the spring and autumn, while the remaining 165 species are resident species breeding in our region," he added.

Yılmaz emphasized that a dense bird population is especially seen during the winter months in the region. "As the northern lakes freeze, a migration occurs from the north to the south. After crossing the Black Sea, the birds rest here. You can think of this place like a hotel or a gas station. Birds regain the energy they lost here and continue on their migration routes," he said.

He explained that the trees, which are located right by the sea, provide a constant resting area. "Visitors can see the trees, which the birds use for resting, completely white. The trees get covered with the birds' droppings, giving them this striking white appearance. The birds rest here and then continue their migration," Yılmaz added.

He also mentioned that common species seen in the delta include large herons, hawks, small forest eagles, and wood pigeons, while large forest eagles are also observed.

Yılmaz noted that species such as reed warblers, reed buntings, white-throated warblers, redstarts, rice birds, purple herons, various shorebirds, white storks, black-winged stilts, white pelicans, yellow wagtails, barn swallows, spider birds, nightingales, striped warblers, spoonbills, mud larks, forest sparrows and redshanks visit the delta during the summer months.

He highlighted that species such as singing swans, cranes, small swans, singing big swans, greylag geese, bean geese, common mergansers, various duck species (such as mallards and tufted ducks), large spider birds, red-throated divers, black grouse, jays, finches and cherry birds are observed in the delta during the winter months, while flamingos are rarely seen.

Yılmaz also added that the region is home not only to birds but also to wild horses, cattle, buffalo, wild rabbits, otters and many other species.