The Gaziantep University Kahraman Eruslu Kidney Transplant Hospital, Türkiye's first and only kidney transplant hospital, continues to make a successful name for itself.

In March, the Gaziantep University Kahraman Eruslu Kidney Transplant Hospital became the most preferred center in Türkiye due to the increase in transplant numbers it achieved.

Professor Dr. Sacid Çoban, the director of the Organ Transplantation Center, commented on the increase in transplant numbers: "Our hospital, which stands out as Türkiye's first and only kidney transplant hospital, recently started accepting patients and performing surgeries. My over 10 years of experience in organ transplantation and the operation of our hospital have further increased our case numbers. Thus, we have reached high figures in transplantation."

Dr. Çoban continued: "Due to the hospital's physical conditions and experienced team, we performed 17 kidney transplants in March, two of which were cross-kidney transplants. Since October, when patient admissions began, a total of 75 transplants have been performed at our hospital. With these numbers, we have become one of the centers performing the most kidney transplants in Türkiye. We have achieved the status of being one of the most important centers in Türkiye. As a hospital, we not only serve Gaziantep and surrounding provinces but also provide services to patients from all over the country and abroad."