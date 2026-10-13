Rainfall across Türkiye increased by 94% in summer 2026 compared with the same period last year, reaching 58.3 kilograms per square meter (2.3 inches), although precipitation remained below seasonal averages, according to official data.

According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service’s Summer 2026 Rainfall Assessment Report, rainfall increased nationwide during June, July and August compared with the previous year.

Rainfall stood at 30 kilograms per square meter during the same period last year. Despite the significant increase, this summer’s precipitation remained 9% below the seasonal average of 64 kilograms per square meter recorded between 1991 and 2020.

All seven geographical regions of Türkiye recorded increases in rainfall compared with last year, with precipitation more than doubling in the Mediterranean and Eastern Anatolia regions.

Summer rainfall in the Mediterranean region rose from 21 kilograms per square meter last year to 55.3 kilograms per square meter this year, while Eastern Anatolia recorded an increase from 28.6 to 60.1 kilograms per square meter.

Rainfall in the Marmara region more than doubled, rising from 11.6 kilograms per square meter last year to 34.1 kilograms per square meter this summer.

Compared with last year, rainfall increased by 93% in Central Anatolia, 74% in the Black Sea region, 46% in the Aegean region and 30% in Southeastern Anatolia.

Rize records highest summer rainfall

The Black Sea region recorded the highest regional summer rainfall, at 120.3 kilograms per square meter, while Southeastern Anatolia received the least, at just 3.9 kilograms per square meter.

Among provinces, Rize recorded the highest precipitation, at 304.4 kilograms per square meter, followed by Ardahan with 276 kilograms per square meter.

Compared with seasonal averages, rainfall increased by 48% in the Mediterranean region and 8% in Eastern Anatolia.

Precipitation remained below seasonal norms in the other regions, with Southeastern Anatolia recording the sharpest decline at 67%.

Rainfall was 59% below normal in the Marmara region, 34% below in the Aegean, 9% below in the Black Sea region and 6% below in Central Anatolia.

Southeastern Anatolia records below-normal rainfall for eighth consecutive year

Despite the year-over-year increase, summer rainfall in Southeastern Anatolia remained below seasonal norms for the eighth consecutive year.

The region received just 3.9 kilograms of precipitation per square meter this summer, 67% below its seasonal average of 11.8 kilograms per square meter.

Şırnak recorded its lowest summer rainfall in 60 years, while Mardin and Batman experienced their lowest levels in 42 years.