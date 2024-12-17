The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has completed the renovation and repair works of two schools in the Kale-i Zal district of Afghanistan's Kunduz province and inaugurated them with a ceremony.

According to a statement by TIKA, the inauguration ceremony of the project, carried out in cooperation with the Kunduz Provincial Directorate of National Education, was attended by Kunduz deputy director of National Education Kari Salih Mohammad Nikmel, Kale-i Zal Education Director Mawlawi Gul Rahman Muaviye, TIKA Mazar-i-Sharif Coordinator Mikail Taşdemir, Mazar-i-Sharif Desk Officer Ahmet Çanga, teachers, students, parents and village elders.

Within the scope of the project, the roofs of the schools were renewed, the classrooms were repaired with interior and exterior painting and plastering, and doors and windows were fixed. Additionally, suspended ceilings and fans were installed to improve air circulation in the classrooms. Solar panels were set up to meet the schools' electricity needs, and additional equipment was provided to meet the needs of students and teachers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kunduz deputy director of National Education Nikmel stated that the renovation and repair work carried out by TIKA exceeded their expectations and emphasized that Türkiye and TIKA have been supporting education in Afghanistan for many years, standing by the Afghan people. Nikmel expressed his gratitude to the Turkish people and TIKA, highlighting that such projects contribute to preparing young generations for a better future.

TIKA Mazar-i-Sharif Coordinator Taşdemir noted that the renovation and repair of Halil Saadet Primary School and Martyr Abdul Samet Mahdum Secondary School, originally built by TIKA in 2007, have provided approximately 2,500 students with a safer and more modern educational environment. Taşdemir emphasized that the project aims to improve the quality of education in the region and support children, who are the guarantee of the future, and reiterated TIKA's commitment to continuing educational projects across Afghanistan.

Local people and education officials pledged to take the necessary care to maintain the physical conditions and sustainability of educational quality in the renovated schools. The project is seen as an important step in strengthening the bonds of friendship between Türkiye and Afghanistan, while local residents expressed their satisfaction and extended their gratitude to Türkiye.