The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has refurbished the metalworking workshop at Pionier Boys' School, a vocational boarding school supporting children from low-income families in Namibia.

According to a statement by TIKA, the initiative involved supplying the school with the necessary tools and metalworking machinery to enhance its vocational training program. The workshop upgrade aims to provide practical skills for students, helping them secure better job opportunities.

The handover ceremony took place in the capital, Windhoek, on Tuesday and was attended by around 200 guests, including Türkiye’s Ambassador to Namibia Feral Çekerek Oruçkaptan, Khomas Regional Governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua, TIKA Windhoek Coordinator Ömer Özbey, as well as students and teachers.

Oruçkaptan, speaking at the event, highlighted Türkiye’s commitment to global development and technical support through TIKA. She noted that TIKA has completed 112 projects in Namibia so far, emphasizing the positive impact on both education and the local economy.

McLeod-Katjirua expressed her gratitude to TIKA and Türkiye for implementing projects that address the country's needs. “These projects are not only empowering our youth but also contributing to Namibia’s economic growth,” she said.

Özbey provided details on the workshop upgrade, underscoring TIKA’s dedication to supporting people-focused projects in Namibia.

The event concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially mark the handover of the newly equipped workshop.