The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has provided renovation and furnishing support to the Turkish Language and Literature Department at the Faculty of Philology at Hasan Pristina University in Kosovo's capital, Pristina.

Speaking at a ceremony on Tuesday, TIKA Vice President Mahmut Çevik highlighted the agency's efforts in Kosovo since 2005, during which it has completed 750 projects in various sectors. "It is impossible to separate nations from their culture, history and language," Çevik said.

"Specifically, in this region, from Central Asia to the Balkans, we have undertaken 121 projects related to the Turkish language, culture, Turkology and Turkish studies, with an investment of approximately 6 million euros ($6.48 million)."

Türkiye's ambassador to Kosovo, Sabri Tunç Angılı, noted that Kosovo, though a young state, is home to communities with deep historical roots. He emphasized the value that the Turkish Studies department brings to both the university and the independent Republic of Kosovo. "Kosovo is one of the cultural centers of the Balkans, Europe, and the Turkish world. It has been so historically, and I am confident it will continue to be in the future," Angılı said.

Kosovo Democratic Turkish Party (KDTP) leader and Regional Development Minister Fikrim Damka also underscored the importance of preserving the Turkish Language and Literature Department and ensuring that students pass on the Turkish language to future generations correctly.

Naim Jerliu, vice rector of Hasan Pristina University, expressed his gratitude for TIKA's contributions, stating, "This project, carried out with dedication by TIKA, is a strong testament to the productive cooperation between Kosovo and Türkiye, which continues to grow. It marks an important step in improving the educational conditions for our students."

The ceremony concluded with Mahmut Çevik presenting attendees with copies of the "Great Turkish Dictionary" and a group photo.

Since its establishment, TIKA has worked to preserve and promote the Turkish language and culture abroad, especially in regions like the Balkans, where historical ties between Türkiye and the area remain strong following the legacy of the Ottoman Empire. The agency continues to prioritize its projects in the Balkans as part of its broader global efforts.