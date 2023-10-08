The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) will continue its collaboration with institutions and organizations that generate science, technology, and knowledge worldwide and strengthen partnerships for researchers, said the head of the organization on Sunday.

Hasan Mandal, president of TÜBITAK, in his interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), discussed their participation in the 20th Science and Technology in Society (STS) forum held in Japan, which centered around the topic of artificial intelligence (AI). He emphasized that artificial intelligence was seen as "a tool, not a result" during the forum.

Mandal pointed out the need for a science-based approach for artificial intelligence to have an impact and stressed on the necessity of science-based education at an early stage for such an approach.

He noted that artificial intelligence would become even more important in this way. "For the future of artificial intelligence, it is essential to proceed with a science-based plan. Additionally, the social and humanities aspects of the subject should also be addressed through science-based education," he added.

Furthermore, he also highlighted the importance of green and digital transformation as primary objectives for the effective future use of artificial intelligence.

"At the same time, it was emphasized that these transformations should focus on sustainability and environmental protection. Thus, it was emphasized that important steps should be taken to use artificial intelligence technology to benefit society and to support a science-based approach," he said.

In addition, Mandal said they also presented TÜBITAK's science and technology-based work at the forum, along with support provided to researchers in the green and digital transformation area.

"With the work we have carried out, we explained our role in finding their own way for young researchers who will be included in the research and technology ecosystem and supporting their abilities and capabilities by receiving support from us while treading this path. We talked about our support to early-stage researchers," Mandal explained.

TÜBITAK head additionally highlighted the value attached to the global knowledge transfer through researchers, scientists, and collaborations they support within the international research fraternity, saying, "We will continue our work with our 'Achieving Together' approach to implement it correctly and effectively."

Mandal also emphasized on the importance of the STS Forum, saying that the role of different perspectives in conducting ground-breaking research cannot be denied.

"When we come together with individuals who see the world differently, we are forced to question our assumptions and evaluate new possibilities," Mandal said.

He also noted that new calls for international collaborations may open in the near future.

"We will continue our work together with significant actors of the global research fraternity so that our works can be used for the benefit of humanity as a whole," he said.

"As an institution, we will continue to meet with institutions and organizations that produce science, technology and knowledge from all over the world and strengthen our collaborations with our country's researchers," he added.

STS Forum is an international platform established in 2004 to bring together relevant stakeholders to discuss global issues in the field of science and technology. The forum emphasizes on the importance of science and technology in finding solutions to problems plaguing humanity.

The 21st annual meeting of the STS Forum will be held in Kyoto, Japan on October 6-8, 2024.