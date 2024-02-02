As Türkiye commemorates the earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the spotlight turns to the unsung heroes who tirelessly manned the 112 Emergency Call Center, offering critical assistance to disaster victims. Employees, who worked day and night without rest, recount the challenges and emotional moments they faced during those fateful days.

Guddusi Arık, manager of Osmaniye's 112 Emergency Call Center, shared his experience, noting that one of his colleagues had gone on leave due to health issues just a day before the earthquake. Despite being away, the colleague returned immediately upon hearing about the disaster. Arık emphasized the dedication of the call center team, recalling thinking: "If they cannot reach us today, we will not have fulfilled our duty. For this reason, I want everyone to do their duty with all their effort and come to the call center."

On the day of the earthquake, the call center answered an unprecedented 11,650 calls, with the team managing to answer 10 times more calls than usual. Despite transferring some calls to neighboring cities, the team of 32 personnel worked tirelessly for three days without rest.

Nilgül Çolak, a call center employee, shared the emotional toll of the experience, recalling the fear and devastation during the earthquake. She emphasized the heartbreaking nature of the incoming calls, with citizens crying for help. Despite the aftershocks, Çolak and her colleagues remained steadfast, never leaving their posts. Families also slept at the call center, showcasing their unwavering commitment to serving the community.

Fatih Curabaz, another call center employee, reflected on the immediate response to the earthquake, highlighting the team's resilience and dedication. He expressed relief when reinforcement teams arrived, acknowledging the devastating impact of the earthquake but noting that they did their part by promptly forwarding notifications to the necessary units.

Kamber Özkara, a member of the 112 emergency health team, returned to duty just two hours after being rescued from the rubble in Adıyaman, following the earthquakes.

Özkara ensured the safety of his wife and children by sending them to his mother-in-law's hometown and resumed his duties without seeking immediate medical treatment, displaying resilience and commitment.

These accounts provide a glimpse into the extraordinary efforts of the 112 Emergency Call Center personnel, who, in the face of adversity, remained committed to their duty, providing crucial support to those affected by the twin tremors.