The 11th "International Pearl Mullet Migration Culture and Art Festival," which will be held in Erciş district of Van, eastern Türkiye, this year, aims to introduce the migration of fish to the world.

Pearl mullets, or Van fish, which migrate from Lake Van to freshwaters to lay their eggs every year from April 15 to July 15, put up a great struggle to overcome obstacles in their way.

To promote this challenging journey of the fish, this year the "11th International Pearl Mullet Migration Culture and Art Festival" will be held at Pearl Mullet Nature Park, one of the best points to observe the migration.

Various activities, competitions and concerts will be organized during the festival, which will be held by the Erciş District Governorship from May 31 to June 2.

Governor Murat Karaloğlu stated that pearl mullets living in Lake Van migrate to freshwaters during their breeding season from April 15 to July 15.

Karaloğlu, mentioning that preparations for the festival that is planned to promote this migration, are ongoing, said: "We take precautions with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and our law enforcement agencies against the illegal fishing of pearl mullets migrating to freshwaters during their breeding season in the lake. Thanks to conservation measures, there is an increase in their population. Sanctions are applied against illegal hunters. We are organizing the 11th International Pearl Mullet Migration Culture and Art Festival this year. The festival will last for three days and various activities and concerts will be held. We will try to ensure that families and visitors have a good time with our institutions. We invite all our citizens to our festival."