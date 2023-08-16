Academics in the eastern province of Van have taken the lead in a remarkable project focused on cultivating grass varieties that exhibit exceptional resistance to climate extremes.

Supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYU) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the initiative seeks to foster grass strains capable of withstanding high temperatures, drought, diseases and pests, while meeting the demands of both domestic and international markets.

Within the scope of this project, grass varieties named "Türkzoy," "Survivor" and "Anazoy" have emerged as resilient strains, which were meticulously developed through the utilization of indigenous plant genetic resources, and have showcased a remarkable capacity to thrive in climatic conditions unique to Van.

The collaborative study, conducted by Van YYU, involved the cultivation of a diverse array of seeds on 200 square meters of land in June. This study, undertaken in response to the mounting challenges of global warming and adverse climate patterns, was executed in conjunction with TÜBİTAK's support and yielded valuable insights into grass varieties' adaptability to harsh environmental conditions.

Professor Songül Sever Mutlu, a faculty member of Akdeniz University's Department of Horticulture, detailed the aspirations underlying the project. "Our primary aim is to harness local genetic resources to develop grass varieties endowed with resistance to drought, high temperatures and challenging climatic circumstances."

Elaborating on the research's regional significance, Mutlu underscored the alarming reliance on foreign-imported grass varieties, which constitute a staggering 90% of green grass species in use. She highlighted two key challenges emerging from the changing global climate: Rising temperatures and increased water scarcity. "We are prioritizing the cultivation of domestic varieties capable of withstanding high temperatures, exhibiting lower water consumption than their imported counterparts, maintaining their lush greenery and encouraging their widespread adoption," Mutlu added.

The project's focus on Van was particularly pertinent due to the escalating temperature and water-related challenges witnessed in the region. As Mutlu emphasized, the majority of grass varieties currently employed in Van originate from cooler climates, rendering them susceptible to adverse effects from high temperatures and necessitating 50% more water consumption. The cultivated grass varieties developed through domestic breeding programs demonstrate superior adaptation to the country's conditions, including a high tolerance for temperatures ranging from 27 to 35 degrees Celsius (81 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit) during the summer months, and exceptional drought resistance.

The grass varieties registered as "Survivor," "Türkzoy," and "Anazoy" have been successfully trialed in Van, marking their inaugural introduction to the region's landscapes.