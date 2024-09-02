In Van, eastern Türkiye, preparations are underway at full speed for the 12th annual ceremony on Akdamar Island and at the Monument Museum, organized with special permission from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism since 2010.

Van Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Abdurrahman Şahin stated that preparations for this year’s 12th ceremony are continuing in coordination with the Van Governorate and other relevant public institutions.

"Van is a city rich in historical, natural and cultural assets. It is a city where all types of tourism, from nature to cultural, faith to health, are practiced. With special permission from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, we have taken all necessary measures to welcome our guests who will come to our city for the ceremony on Akdamar Island and to ensure that the ceremony proceeds smoothly in an atmosphere of brotherhood. On Sunday, Sept. 8, we want to show the world that Van is a city of brotherhood and peace,” Şahin said.

Şahin also noted that Akdamar Island, an important center of faith tourism, is visited by thousands of people every year. He added: "Since 2010, we have hosted visitors from different cultures and faiths with the annual ceremony. Our goal is to diversify tourism in Van and spread it throughout the year. We aim to promote our city, where almost all types of tourism are practiced, and host more tourists."

Akdamar Church is one of the examples of Armenian Orthodox religious complexes in Türkiye and one of the most significant Christian sites in the country. Located on Akdamar Island in Lake Van, this historic church is renowned for its stunning medieval architecture and intricate bas-reliefs depicting biblical scenes.

The church was originally built in the 10th century. It has become a symbol of Armenian heritage and an important site for faith tourism. Its annual ceremony, held with special permission from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, attracts thousands of visitors, highlighting its continued cultural and religious significance.

Located in the middle of the island, it can be entered through the west and south. It carries various scenes from the Bible and the Torah on its walls, including the Prophet Jonah being thrown into the sea, the Virgin Mary and Jesus in her arms, the expulsion of Adam and Eve from heaven, the struggle of the Prophet David and King Goliath, etc.