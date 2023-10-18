The great historical treasures, like 800,000-year-old underwater fairy chimneys formed by rock erosions from Yiğit Mountain's volcanic eruption in eastern Van, known as the "Cappadocia of the East," captivate a large number of tourists, particularly during the summer and fall seasons.

Once hidden in the lake's depths, the marvel was unveiled last year due to the ongoing drought that negatively affected Türkiye's Lake Van.

Lake Van has been affected by climate change and has continuously witnessed a decline in water levels, but it remains a popular destination for tourists and is home to a rich ecosystem.

A group of nature enthusiasts from the Van Valley Nature Sports Club, who visited the region, often referred to as "Vanadocia," did not miss the opportunity to explore the fairy chimneys and capture the unforgettable scenery in photographs.

"Yavuzlar village's fairy chimneys in Vanadocia offer a magnificent view. We toured these fairy chimneys and explored the castle. We also explored the carved rock rooms within the tunnels," club head Ömer Demez said.

Demez stressed on the need to preserve the fairy chimneys in this eastern city, which has been a home to many civilizations for centuries, to ensure they are not destroyed and can be passed on to future generations.

Menduh Acar, who participated in the event, noted: "This place is extraordinary. Everyone should come and see it. It should be protected as it is currently being damaged and defaced. It has a high potential for visitors, boasting natural beauty that rivals Ürgüp and Cappadocia."

The unique formations are especially visible in the village of Incekaya, located on the shore of Van Lake in Tatvan. The formations also come in hundreds of different sizes and can now be viewed nearby. The resultant images offer a beautiful scene, on the one hand, and reveal the scope of water withdrawal on the other.