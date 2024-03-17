Türkiye's first visually impaired diplomat and a member of the Türkiye Human Rights and Equality Institution (TIHEK) said that there is a need for teachers and school administrations to provide training via raising awareness to prevent peer bullying of children with special needs.

Dilek Ertürk told Anadolu Agency (AA) that education should initially start with families.

Ertürk, stressing that children who experience peer bullying suffer physical or emotional harm, cited a report by UNICEF revealing that at least half of the world's children are subjected to peer bullying at school or in their surroundings.

She emphasized that "bullying doesn't have to be physical, as it can also be emotional or digital."

Highlighting children's desire to assert power as a cause of peer bullying in schools, she stressed the need for parents to be "mindful of their behavior and speech, as children often emulate them in their interactions."

Ertürk stressed the importance of informing families during the preschool period to prevent children from bullying their peers.

"Education should start at home. To prevent peer bullying, parents need to be conscious of their children's upbringing and teach empathy to their children," she said.

Preparing for life

Ertürk noted that children with special needs are "disadvantaged compared to others, as their disabilities can be seen as weaknesses by their peers in school."

She pointed out the need for teachers and school administrators to ensure the safety of students with special needs from peer bullying.

Emphasizing the importance of equipping disabled children with "strong communication skills" and fostering self-esteem to cope with such bullying, she highlighted "the crucial support extended by the role of school guidance services and teachers."

Ertürk pointed out the "difficulty" in acceptance among other children due to the distinctive profile of students with special needs.

"Educators and parents have separate roles in integrating our disabled students with others. Sometimes, our students with special needs are able to study alongside their peers, which I find highly commendable because it's crucial for our society to develop awareness about disabled individuals and accept their presence. Therefore, I believe our educators should pay particular attention to our disabled children," she said.

Ertürk highlighted how peer bullying hinders the self-expression of students with special needs, emphasizing the need for support from all sectors of society, not just schools or educators.

Stressing the need for educators to "maintain balance in their classrooms," she highlighted, "teachers sometimes discriminate between students with special needs and others."

She said TIHEK and Türkiye's Education Ministry are committed to providing support and education for children with special needs, aiming for their inclusion in mainstream schools and promoting acceptance among peers.

She added that "despite considerable efforts, accommodating approximately 12 million disabled individuals in Türkiye poses significant challenges in preparing them for life."

Ertürk advised special needs individuals facing discrimination or obstacles in schools to reach out to TIHEK, stressing the institution's authority to sanction schools and educators involved in such actions.

She stressed that teachers cannot choose between students, saying: "A teacher doesn't have the luxury to reject a child with special needs. I urge all teachers to be sensitive."

Ertürk shared her own experience of facing peer bullying and expressed her commitment to supporting other disabled citizens to prevent them from going through similar experiences.

"As Türkiye's first visually impaired diplomat and a member of TIHEK's disabled council, I strive to serve both disabled and non-disabled citizens to the best of my abilities. From primary school until now, I have faced many challenges, from being accepted by my peers to logistical issues.

"However, today, as a productive individual and a mother, I am able to lead my life. I am sure that my family and valuable teachers, who have contributed greatly to my journey, are proud of me. Teachers need to consider the disadvantaged position of disabled individuals due to their special needs. It is essential for our educators to support our disabled individuals in a manner befitting their profession," she added.