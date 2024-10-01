A dolphin species, previously undocumented in Turkish waters, has been discovered during the annual marine research expedition conducted by the Marine Mammals Research Association (DMAD).

The research team successfully captured footage of the species, commonly referred to as the “rough-toothed” dolphin, a species known to inhabit other Eastern Mediterranean countries.

The research, carried out with permission from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry’s General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), focuses on marine mammals such as whales and dolphins in the Black Sea, Marmara, Aegean and Mediterranean regions.

This year’s team, led by DMAD founder Aylin Akkaya, made the exciting discovery of the first recorded sighting of the rough-toothed dolphin (Steno bredanensis) in Turkish waters. A video showcasing these dolphins, who favor warm, deep waters, was also created as part of the project.

Marine biologist Leyla Israpilova, a member of the DMAD team, explained that the annual expeditions under the Guardians of the Deep Seas project focus on marine mammals like the sperm whale, Cuvier's beaked whale, striped dolphins and the common bottlenose dolphin.

These research missions collect data on population, distribution, behavior, individual identification and threats faced by these species. "In Turkish waters, there are four dolphin species: striped dolphins, bottlenose dolphins, the common dolphin and the harbor porpoise. While bottlenose and striped dolphins are frequently seen, the common dolphin, which was once more often spotted, has now vanished from the Mediterranean," she said.

"This (newly spotted) dolphin loves warm waters and is found in deeper areas. Whether it’s a recent arrival or has always been present here remains unclear, requiring further research. Given the rise in water temperatures this year, we may be witnessing a habitat shift. It’s possible this species has always been here, which we will confirm with more research," Israpilova noted.

Israpilova emphasized the significance of adding this dolphin species to Türkiye’s marine mammal records, underscoring the importance of protecting the country’s waters.

"Another endangered species exists in the Mediterranean waters of Türkiye, demonstrating the need for conservation efforts. This dolphin, like other marine mammals, is vital, and we must work to preserve its habitat. We must be cautious of human-induced threats like ship traffic, underwater noise and industrial fishing," she added.

Akkaya highlighted the goal of filling the scientific data gap for the Eastern Mediterranean through their research on dolphins and whales. Despite Türkiye's considerable Mediterranean coastline, the number of scientific studies remains limited. "There are 10 dolphin, whale and porpoise species in our waters," said Akkaya. "All the charismatic species that people usually see on TV or read about in books can be found here. It’s a privilege, as any Turkish citizen can visit the coast and spot these species."

She also stressed that protecting this natural beauty is a collective responsibility. "It’s not just up to decision-makers or scientists. The local community, fishermen, students, children and the elderly all share the responsibility of conservation. Change starts with individuals, and we must adopt sustainable practices. For example, reducing single-use plastics and refraining from littering are steps we can all take," she concluded.