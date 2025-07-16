In Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, 9-year-old Ertuğrul Yılmaz is already making a name for himself as the youngest katmer (traditional Turkish dessert) maker in the city, impressing even experienced dessert chefs with his skills and passion.

Despite his young age, Ertuğrul has captured attention for both his remarkable culinary talent and his seemingly endless energy. He began learning the art of making katmer, a traditional pistachio-filled pastry unique to Gaziantep, at his father’s side and has already taken significant steps from apprentice to master.

His videos shared on social media have reached thousands, earning him widespread recognition. Noting his enthusiasm and academic success, Ertuğrul’s family wanted to channel his energy into something meaningful. That’s when he started accompanying his father to the family katmer shop.

In a short time, Ertuğrul began to grasp the nuances of the craft and quickly developed a skilled hand for katmer preparation.

Sharing his dream, the young culinary talent said: “I started going to the shop with my father and then began making katmer. The first time I went was when I was 6. I started as an apprentice and then tried to become a master. First, we roll out the dough, then we fold it, cut it, and add the pistachios, sugar and clotted cream. Finally, we wrap it in paper. I want to become one of the most well-known katmer makers in Gaziantep."

Ertuğrul Yılmaz stretches and tosses katmer dough during a live demonstration, Gaziantep, Türkiye, July 16, 2025. (IHA Photo)

He continued: "I became a Galatasaray fan because of Osimhen. I really want him to come here, so I’m inviting him. My biggest dream is to make katmer for Osimhen.”

His father, Emre Yılmaz, said he truly believes Ertuğrul has what it takes to become a great katmer master one day. “When Ertuğrul started school, he was already achieving great things. He had so much energy that we thought it would be beneficial to help him use it productively. We started working together, and he became involved in the business. The progress was faster than we expected; he learned very quickly and grasped the finer points of the job. After a few of his videos went viral, customers started coming not for us, but to see Ertuğrul. That was an incredibly proud moment for us.”

He added: “Now he says, ‘My biggest dream is to film a katmer video with Osimhen.’ I genuinely think he’s doing a great job. It’s already rare to find young people interested in mastering a traditional craft like this. For a child this age to achieve so much is incredibly rewarding."

"We support him in doing what he loves. We also fully prioritize his education and never neglect it. But when he has free time, he joins us at the shop. As he grows older, he’ll decide what he truly enjoys. And whatever he believes in, he will succeed at,” he said.