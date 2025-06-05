Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Ağırbaş emphasized the urgent need for a global societal mobilization to combat plastic pollution in the world’s oceans while speaking on World Environment Day on June 5.

Ağırbaş cautioned that approximately 8 million tons of plastic waste enter the seas each year. He warned that without decisive action, plastics are projected to outweigh fish in the oceans by 2050.

Founded in 2023 under the honorary leadership of Emine Erdoğan, the Zero Waste Foundation continues the momentum of the Zero Waste Project launched in 2017. This initiative, originally spearheaded by Emine Erdoğan, has evolved into an international movement adopted by all United Nations member states. Furthermore, the U.N. General Assembly designated March 30 as “Zero Waste Day” in recognition of these efforts, with Emine Erdoğan serving as Chair of the U.N. Zero Waste Advisory Board.

Ağırbaş highlighted the foundation’s role as the secretariat for the advisory board and described ongoing projects aimed at raising global awareness about waste reduction and recycling. With collaborations spanning over 45 countries, the foundation offers consultancy services and is preparing to launch the “Are You Aware?” campaign this year, supported by the U.N. The campaign aims to enhance zero waste consciousness, focusing on recycling, consumption reduction, and waste management both in Türkiye and abroad.

Special attention is being given to protecting marine environments through the foundation’s Zero Waste Blue initiative. Ağırbaş drew attention to alarming statistics: "Every year, 8 million tons of plastic enter our seas, threatening marine life. If this trend continues, by 2050, plastics will outnumber fish in the oceans."

He explained that plastic pollution not only endangers aquatic animals such as fish, birds, and turtles but also has long-lasting environmental impacts because plastics are difficult to recycle. According to Ağırbaş, 90% of plastics produced remain unrecycled and persist in the environment.

The foundation encourages individuals to adopt sustainable habits, such as using reusable bags and choosing recyclable materials. In Türkiye, government regulations have significantly reduced plastic bag usage, complemented by ongoing efforts to promote renewable and recyclable products.

Ağırbaş also raised awareness about the emerging threat of microplastics, tiny plastic particles that infiltrate the food chain and are now detected even in humans. “Microplastics reduce our quality of life and increase susceptibility to diseases,” he warned.

To address marine pollution, Ağırbaş stressed the importance of preventing plastic and waste disposal into seas and rivers. He called on fishermen and boat operators to refrain from discarding nets and fishing gear into the water. He further noted the transboundary nature of marine pollution, explaining that waste from neighboring countries can wash up on Türkiye’s shores. The foundation actively communicates with neighboring coastal nations to promote shared responsibility and regional cooperation in protecting marine environments.

Concluding his remarks, Ağırbaş reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to fostering social unity and raising awareness across all coastal countries to safeguard seas for future generations.