The Zero Waste Foundation published an assessment report on Wednesday to raise awareness about the growing global crisis of overconsumption and waste, calling on the public to adopt more conscious and responsible consumption habits.

In a statement, the foundation said overconsumption and waste – key drivers of climate change, biodiversity loss and water scarcity – have become an existential threat to humanity, surpassing mere development challenges.

The foundation's latest report outlines the alarming scale and consequences of the global waste problem.

Citing data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the report notes that approximately 1.3 billion tons of food – roughly 33% of global production – is wasted each year. This waste contributes about 4.4 gigatons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, accounting for nearly 8% of global emissions.

The report highlights a stark contradiction: while one-fourth of the wasted food could feed 800 million hungry people worldwide, the scale of waste undermines global sustainability goals.

The statement notes that food waste not only leads to economic losses but also squanders vital natural resources. "Every year, 250 cubic kilometers of freshwater are used to produce food that is ultimately wasted.”

“Agriculture accounts for over 70% of global water use and the waste in this sector represents a significant loss of hidden water. In terms of energy, the energy spent on producing wasted food equals 10% of global energy consumption."

In Türkiye, an estimated 18 million tons of food are wasted annually, amounting to about 20% of the country's total food production. Each day, approximately 4.9 million loaves of bread are discarded – equivalent to 1.8 billion loaves per year.

The most wasted items include bread, vegetables, fruits and dairy products. The report also notes that approximately 25% of agricultural products are lost before reaching the market due to inadequate transportation and storage systems.

In terms of energy, roughly 15% of the electricity used in Turkish households is wasted due to unnecessary consumption.

"Devices left on standby, forgotten lighting, and inefficient heating and cooling systems are among the main causes. In the industrial sector, inefficient machinery and poor waste heat management lead to significant energy loss."

Daily per capita water consumption in Türkiye is approximately 225 liters, with at least 35% attributed to unnecessary use.

"Leaking faucets, unconscious irrigation and habitual misuse result in the loss of billions of liters of water each year. Widespread use of flood irrigation in agriculture is one of the major contributors to water waste."

The report also highlights that Türkiye’s annual per capita water availability has decreased from approximately 1,600 cubic meters in the 2000s to below 1,000 cubic meters in 2024 – well below the United Nations' "water stress" threshold of 1,700 cubic meters.

According to a World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report, 67.2% of waste in Türkiye is disposed of in sanitary landfills, 20.2% in uncontrolled dump sites and only 12.3% is sent to recycling facilities.

The widespread use of single-use products complicates waste management and increases the environmental burden.

The Zero Waste Foundation estimates that Türkiye's annual waste cost to the economy exceeds TL 100 billion (approximately $2.5 billion). “This resource represents a strategic budget that could be invested in areas such as improving agricultural productivity, modernizing irrigation infrastructure and accelerating renewable energy projects.”

“Rising prices, unequal access to food and energy, deepening poverty and environmental injustice are among the indirect but severe consequences of waste,” the statement said.

The foundation emphasized that waste is not just an economic issue but a global crisis with ethical and humanitarian dimensions.

"While billions of people around the world live in hunger and poverty, the existence of waste on this scale should deeply trouble the conscience of humanity," the statement read. "Waste is no longer just a personal issue – it is a global responsibility. This responsibility must extend beyond governments and institutions to the everyday choices of individuals."