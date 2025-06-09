Twin lion cubs named "Osimhen" and "Ciro," born at Berkem Aslan Diyarı in Antalya, southern Türkiye, have become mascots of the wildlife park, boosting visitor numbers.

Located in the Manavgat district, the park is home to lions, tigers, bears, monkeys and reptiles, attracting both tourists and locals. This year, a lion gave birth to twins and a bear had triplets.

After a period of observation, the cubs were introduced to visitors as the risk of illness decreased.

Park staff initially named the lion cubs "Simba" and "Nala," but following visitor suggestions, they were renamed after striker Victor Osimhen and Belgian player Dries Mertens' son, "Ciro."

Visitors enjoy taking photos with the 3-month-old cubs, who have become the park’s beloved mascots.

The triplet bear cubs, fed with fruits and formula, also attract particular interest from children.

Ismail Aydın, who has been working at the park for four years and takes care of the lion cubs, said there are 26 lions in the park. He noted that the lions have become a main attraction for visitors.

Aydın explained that interest in the lion park increased after Galatasaray’s championship win. "We initially named the twin lion cubs 'Simba' and 'Nala.' Visitors started calling them 'Ciro' and 'Osimhen,' and we liked it. This is how they became known. Everyone loves the lion cubs. Visitor numbers rose due to both Galatasaray's championship and people wanting to see Ciro and Osimhen," he said.

He added that the triplet bear cubs also attract visitors with their cute behavior.