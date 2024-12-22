A chain-reaction accident involving two Istanbul transport authority (IETT) public buses and three cars turned the streets of Fatih, Istanbul, into chaos, even shaking nearby shops.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Turgut Özal Millet Avenue in Fatih. According to reports, the driver of an IETT bus lost control and collided with a car driven by Doğan Yağan, pushing it into the right lane. The bus then mounted the sidewalk and struck another IETT bus, along with two additional cars, before coming to a stop.

Emergency police teams were dispatched to the scene following reports from bystanders. Workers inside nearby businesses reported that their workplaces shook during the accident, leaving them frightened. The bus also crushed into underground trash containers, a streetlight and a concrete block during the crash.

Although no injuries were reported, significant material damage occurred to the five vehicles involved. Traffic on the avenue was controlled until the damaged vehicles were removed.

Doğan Yağan, whose car was first struck by the bus, described the event. “I was moving slowly in the middle lane after the traffic light. The bus hit me from behind and pushed me into the right lane. Then it hit the other bus, and everything turned chaotic. I’m fine, and there were no injuries. Luckily, it was Sunday morning, so the buses were empty” he said.

“I was waiting for a clear road when I saw two IETT buses coming toward me. One of them mounted the sidewalk, hit my car, and pushed it into the corner of a bakery. My head hit the steering wheel. My girlfriend was next to me, and I was really worried about her,” another driver involved in the accident, Murat Göktepe, said.

Kadir Taşdemir, an employee at a bakery affected by the crash, shared his account: “We were inside when we heard a loud noise. When I stepped outside, I saw the bus coming toward us. It suddenly stopped next to a black car. The shop shook significantly, and we were really scared. Thankfully, since it came from the IETT garage nearby, there were no passengers on board.”