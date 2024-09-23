In a tragic incident in Bursa, northwestern Türkiye, two pilots lost their lives when a training aircraft crashed onto the apron area of Yenişehir Airport. The accident involved a two-seater training plane belonging to a private flight school.

According to a statement from the Bursa Governor's Office, both pilots died at the scene, and an official judicial and administrative investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The victims have been identified as Ünal Aster (61), an instructor pilot, and Emir Gülal Nalcı (42), a student pilot. Reports indicate that the crash occurred during takeoff and landing operations. The training aircraft, registered as TC-UDI and owned by Fenix Aviation, reportedly experienced an issue when its left wing contacted the runway while attempting an emergency landing on Runway 07, causing the plane to overturn.

Authorities are investigating the incident to uncover the factors leading to this tragic event, with further details expected as the inquiry progresses.