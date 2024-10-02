Uçhisar Castle, located at the farthest point of the Cappadocia region in central Türkiye and recognized as the world’s largest fairy chimney, attracted 211,000 domestic and international tourists in the first nine months of this year.

Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Uçhisar Castle is one of the most visited attractions in the Cappadocia region. Carved out of tuff rock during the Roman period, the castle stands 179 meters tall, resembling a giant fairy chimney and drawing great interest from tourists who want to view the region from a high vantage point.

Huriye Ölge, who mentioned that she had visited the Cappadocia region before, said: "This time, I came with my guests from Şanlıurfa. Uçhisar Castle and this region, in general, took me back in time. I wanted to live in a place like this."

Meanwhile, Fethiye Yetimoğlu, visiting Cappadocia for the first time, shared her impressions: "From what I’ve seen, it’s a magnificent place. I’d love to visit again in the future and would definitely recommend it to others."

From Uçhisar Castle, the highest point in Cappadocia, visitors can enjoy a bird’s eye view of many valleys, including Uçhisar, Göreme, Avanos, Pigeon, Cevizli Bağ, Uzundere, Red and Love.

In the first nine months of this year, Uçhisar Castle hosted 211,000 visitors, compared to a total of 288,000 visitors last year.