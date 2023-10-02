The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has embarked on a vital initiative to tackle the proliferation of invasive Atlantic starfish in Turkish seas, encompassing the Marmara and Black Sea.

These predatory starfish species are increasingly threatening marine biodiversity in the region.

Scientific research conducted by the UNDP has uncovered the alarming spread of Atlantic starfish throughout the Mediterranean, with these invasive creatures swiftly adapting to the Turkish coastal environment. Of particular concern is the starfish's voracious appetite for mussels, a crucial marine resource in Türkiye's coastal areas.

In a collaborative effort to combat this menace, the UNDP has joined forces with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry's Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate. This partnership has given rise to the "Marine Invasive Alien Species Project," generously supported by a $3.3 million grant from the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

To draw attention to the issue and raise awareness about the invasive species, a starfish collection event was recently organized in the Marmara Sea.

The invasive Atlantic starfish in Mediterranean sea, Türkiye, Oct. 2, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Local divers enthusiastically participated in a friendly tournament, vying to remove starfish from the shores of the Marmara Islands. The winners were duly rewarded with valuable scuba diving equipment, including a scuba dive computer, a dive bag and a dive torch.

"Alien marine invasive species pose an escalating threat to the biodiversity of Türkiye's coastal regions, as well as to shellfish and aquaculture livelihoods. The effects of global warming exacerbate this risk," emphasized UNDP Resident Representative Louisa Vinton.

"Ultimately, addressing this problem will necessitate the development of international and regional agreements governing the operations of marine vessels and freighters. Such agreements are vital to prevent new threats from entering Turkish waters and to protect the fragile ecosystems of our seas," Vinton further noted.

The UNDP's commitment to preserving the marine ecosystems of Turkish seas underscores the importance of collective efforts to safeguard marine biodiversity and ensure the sustainability of vital marine resources for future generations.