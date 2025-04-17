Nestled in the forested peaks of Yalova, northwestern Türkiye, and located near the Istanbul-Izmir Highway, a house perched on top of a mountain has gained fame on social media. The home, which quickly captured attention, is now looking for a new owner.

The Şirin family, residing in Kabaklı village in the Çiftlikköy district, built their three-story house in 1998 on a 6-acre plot of forested land they acquired. Following the opening of the Istanbul-Izmir Highway in 2015, the house became a point of interest for travelers, who shared it on social media, earning it the nickname "the house in the forest."

The 125-square-meter house with nine rooms has attracted interest due to its unique location. Yağmur Şirin, who showed the house and land where she spent her childhood, told an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter that her father, a faculty member, and her mother, a banker, had built the house in 1998 to spend their retirement years there.

Şirin, who grew up surrounded by nature with her parents, expressed her deep affection for the property and the peaceful moments she spent there. After graduating from the Faculty of Architecture and Design, she went to Milan, Italy, for her master's degree.

After completing her master's degree, Şirin started working as a senior architect at an architecture firm in Italy. She shared that during a visit to her home for vacation, an Italian colleague visited her and said, "Yağmur, the whole of Türkiye is talking about your house," and sent her a link to a social media post.

People had shown great interest. Şirin mentioned that the hospitality her father taught her was very important, and she added, "Our door is open to everyone; I would love to welcome them."

Regarding the house's popularity on social media and the view from the highway, Şirin explained that the house is located at the back of the mountain, which is why it started being called the "house at the top of the mountain."

She mentioned that the house, originally a modest three-story structure built in 1998, is located in Kabaklı village, in the Taşköprü district. She never expected the house to attract so much attention.

"It is a house that brings peace. I am the daughter of a retired bank employee and a retired faculty member. The view is very important, but what makes a house a home is the people inside. The most beautiful part of my house is the panoramic view of the Osmangazi Bridge. My parents enjoy the house the most. I believe it is a peaceful place for them. Whenever I come back from abroad, I feel like I've had a one-month vacation even if I stay for just one day," she said.

Şirin also mentioned that she had seen many comments on social media like, "How do they bring water to the house?" or "How do they eat?" She agreed with the comments because the house looks like a rural house in the images. However, she clarified that there are many villas, markets and a village teahouse just five minutes away.

"We live in a calm but also lively village. It is very close to the city center and Istanbul. You can reach the bridge in about 15 minutes. It's very easy to enter and exit the area by car," Şirin explained.

She also shared that the company she works for in Italy offered her a three-year project, which she accepted. At the same time, considering her parents' retirement and the social media interest, she decided to put the house up for sale. "I know I won't be able to find another house with this land, forest and view. This house has brought me so much peace, but I know it's time to pass it on to a new family. I am sure it will bring a lot of happiness and peace to whoever buys it."