Sherbet, a traditional Turkish drink dating back to the Ottoman era, has long been a symbol of hospitality, health and culture. Often served at special gatherings and during religious observances, sherbets were once a staple in Ottoman palaces and homes, offering a refreshing and nutritious alternative to modern-day sugary beverages.

A new project at Balıkesir University Burhaniye Faculty of Applied Sciences (BUBFA) in western Türkiye's Balıkesir province has revived these historic Ottoman sherbets, bringing them back to contemporary dining tables.

Through the "Sherbet Journey with BUBFA Project," led by students from the Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Department, the initiative aims to reintroduce forgotten Ottoman sherbets to modern cuisine. As part of the project, students recreated traditional sherbets made during the Ottoman period using ingredients such as tamarind, melon seed, oxymel, cardamom, pomegranate, and various fruits and herbs.

Students showcased the sherbets they prepared in the university’s training kitchen through a tasting event. To ensure these recipes remain accessible, they also compiled a detailed recipe booklet to guide those interested in making Ottoman sherbets at home or in professional kitchens.

Dean processor Oğuzhan Ilban told Anadolu Agency that Ottoman sherbets are not just beverages but also an essential part of Turkish cultural heritage.

Ilban explained that the project was initiated to preserve these traditional drinks, "We have a 'teamwork' course in our faculty, under which we carry out various projects. This particular project focuses on reviving and passing down Ottoman sherbet traditions."

He noted that students from the Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Department worked diligently to document and revive these recipes, creating a recipe booklet featuring 18 different sherbet varieties.

Ilban added that they distributed the booklet to businesses in the Edremit Gulf region, saying: "Starting from the Seljuk era, sherbets have been an integral part of Turkish culture and a source of healing. Given the widespread use of unhealthy beverages today, preserving and promoting these traditional drinks for future generations has become even more crucial. Our students are making efforts to introduce these sherbets. It is also important to note that sherbets hold a special place for those who observe fasting."

Emphasizing the significance of sherbets throughout Turkish history, Ilban said: "Ottoman cuisine features hundreds of different sherbets. Preserving and passing down these historic drinks has become increasingly vital. Our duty is to teach our students about these traditions and ensure they continue the legacy."

Uğur Umut Uysal, one of the students involved in the project, said they are committed to keeping the sherbet-making tradition alive.

Highlighting the health benefits of Ottoman sherbets, Uysal explained: "Today, there are many unhealthy drinks. Instead, we want to introduce sherbets as alternatives for daily consumption and meals, ensuring their continuity for future generations. We take pride in contributing to Turkish culture and heritage."

Ceydanur Aydemir mentioned that the project allowed them to understand the health benefits of these historic sherbets.

Explaining that they provide the public with healthier alternatives to carbonated drinks, Aydemir said: "We have completed a project on making these historic sherbets. I am very happy about it. We aim to maintain their sustainability and have realized their importance in Turkish culture. We want to pass them down to future generations."