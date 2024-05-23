In Bolu, northwestern Türkiye, 14-year-old Zeynep Naz Satır, a middle school student, has hair that has never been cut since birth that now reaches a length equal to her height at 160 centimeters (about 5 feet 3 inches).

Zeynep, who stated that her long hair is noticed by people around her, said: "At one point, I thought about cutting it, but it's like a part of me now. I don't think I could cut it. I don't consider cutting it. People usually like it a lot. They say it suits me very well. I feel happy too. It's a good feeling," she said.

Gülten Satır, stating that she takes special care of her daughter's hair, said: "I use various oils and vitamins for my daughter's hair. I also use keratin. When she was born, I made a promise to myself. I wouldn't cut it until she went to school. After school, I said she should make her own decision. This time she didn't give up on cutting it, and here we are today. We haven't cut it since birth. It's very difficult for me from now on. And it's very difficult for her, too. It became a part of us. It became a habit. Let's see what happens next," she said.

Her father Mustafa Satır expressed that his daughter has formed a bond with her hair, saying: "I think her mother has a lot of rights in this regard. We said before, 'You don't need to grow it that much,' but no matter how much we said, it didn't work. Her mother is very caring every morning. She braids her hair and spends at least half an hour," he said.

The longest hair length in the world is held by Aliia Nasyrova, 35, in Slovakia, whose stunning locks measure 257.33 cm as of April 22, 2024, securing her the title of having the longest hair on a living person (female).