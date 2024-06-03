A chemistry teacher working in Uşak, western Türkiye aims to promote natural dyeing for human and environmental health by teaching his students the technique he learned from the enduring colors of Uşak carpets.

Yağız Kara, who has been teaching at the Uşak Türkiye Chambers and Commodity Exchanges Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School for five years, discovered during his visits to the city that the threads used in Uşak carpets are dyed with natural dyeing techniques, resulting in unfading colors. To apply this technique to leather, Kara started his research in 2021, studying plant extracts for natural dyeing and attending various training sessions.

After mastering the natural dyeing technique, Kara interned at leather processing facilities to further his skills and plans to teach chemistry students about this profession. He teaches natural dyeing to six volunteer students during their free time, even collecting plants himself for the process.

Yağız Kara places various leaves and flowers collected from nature onto the leather after soaking them in a solution prepared with metal salts for 24 hours. To prevent the spread of colors from the plants, Kara covers them with fabric, then rolls and tightly binds the leather. Wrapping the leather roll containing plant leaves and flowers with plastic wrap, Kara boils it in hot water for approximately one hour.

After these processes, the plant leaves and flowers leave their colors on the leather exactly as they are. Through this natural method, Kara accomplishes both the dyeing process of the leather and ensures that the plant and flower patterns remain intact on the leather.

Natural ingredients are utilized in the dyeing process, Uşak, Türkiye, June 3, 2024. (AA Photo)

Developing sustainable dyeing

Yağız Kara told an Andalou Agency (AA) correspondent that they sent many students to processing facilities for internships.

Kara emphasized that the majority of small ruminant leather processing in the country took place in Uşak and expressed the need to prevent the use of synthetic dyes harmful to the environment and human health in leather dyeing.

Highlighting his primary goal of developing sustainable dyeing with colors obtained from plants that pose no harm to humans and the environment, Kara said: "Furthermore, with this technique, we aim to reduce Türkiye's need for imports by not sourcing raw materials externally, thereby contributing to Türkiye's economy. The results we have achieved are very satisfying."

Kara noted that naturally dyed leathers are more aesthetic and appealing, believing that this would pave the way for value-added product manufacturing in the leather industry.

He underscored that no chemical substances are used in natural dyeing, stating: "In recent years, we are heading toward a major environmental disaster. We must reverse this trend. As a global community, we must turn to green chemistry. We should produce products that are more environmentally friendly. They should be sustainable. We shouldn't use products just once and discard them. When you look at a 200-year-old Uşak carpet today, you see that it still retains its bright, shiny color. This is not the case with synthetic dyes; they lose their color very quickly over time. With naturally dyed products, you won't encounter such results; in fact, the longer you wait, the more the color will hold."

Kara suggested that naturally dyed leather, like Uşak carpets, could be recognized as "Uşak leather," saying, "It is possible to create a product that will be renowned worldwide as 'Uşak leather.'"