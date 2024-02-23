According to recent data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Uzbek women took the lead in foreign marriages in Türkiye last year, surpassing Syrian brides.

A total of 3,716 Uzbek women got married in Türkiye in 2023, marking a significant increase from 560 in 2014. This surge placed Uzbeks at the top of the list, overtaking Syrians who had held the top spot since 2015, with 3,519 marriages last year.

Following the Uzbeks and Syrians, Azerbaijani (2,818), Russian (2,339) and German (2,243) women were among the most common foreign brides in Türkiye in 2023.

In terms of foreign grooms, Germans have consistently held the top spot since 2009. By 2023, the number of German men married in Türkiye reached 1,387.

They were followed by Syrian (1,219), Austrian (326), Afghan (316) and Azerbaijani (254) men.