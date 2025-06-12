At the Van Cat Mansion, thousands of local and foreign tourists have visited the world-famous Van cats under protection throughout 2025.

Van cats, registered as a national breed in Türkiye and known worldwide beyond its borders, continue to be carefully preserved to ensure their survival. Known for their friendly nature, white silky fur, majestic “lion-like” gait, long bushy tail resembling a fox’s tail, unique eye colors and love of water, Van cats are considered one of the city’s most valuable treasures.

Continuous efforts are made to protect their generations, and visitors are always welcome at the Van Cat Mansion. This year, 55 kittens were born, and visitors from 81 provinces have come to see them.

Şahin Demirel said they came from Şanlıurfa to see the Van cats. Demirel added: “It’s our first time in Van. It’s a beautiful city, and we recommend it to everyone. We especially came to visit the Van Cat Mansion today. We had a great time feeding the cats with our children; the kids really enjoyed it. We recommend that people come and see this place. Van’s air is very nice, and the atmosphere and people’s hospitality are wonderful. Everyone should come and spend time in Van.”

Little Asel Lina Karataş, who came with her family from Diyarbakır, said: “We loved the Van cats. We fed them food; their eyes were colorful, one blue and one yellow, and they were wonderful. We had a lot of fun.”

Van cats are famous for their striking appearance, characterized by mostly white fur with colored markings on the head and tail. They often have heterochromia, two different colored eyes, typically one blue and one amber. Originating from the Lake Van region in eastern Türkiye, they are culturally significant and considered a national treasure.

Unlike most cats, Van cats are known for their unusual love of water and strong swimming ability. Their unique combination of rare physical traits, distinctive personality and regional heritage has made them widely admired and recognized around the world.