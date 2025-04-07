The first kittens of the year have been born at Van Cat Villa, a popular site visited by tens of thousands of local and international tourists every year.

Efforts to preserve the Van cats – registered as a national breed in Türkiye and renowned globally – are continuing with great dedication. Known for their friendly nature, white silky fur, lion-like walk, bushy tails resembling foxes, heterochromatic eyes and love of water, Van cats are among the most iconic symbols of the city. The first kittens of 2025 have now opened their eyes. In the first round of births this year, 11 Van cats gave birth to a total of 37 healthy kittens.

Professor Abdullah Kaya, director of the Van Cat Research and Application Center, stated that they have begun receiving the first births of 2025 at the center. “So far, 11 of our cats have given birth, resulting in 37 kittens. Births will take place in three separate rounds throughout the year. Currently, about 50% of the first round has been completed. We aim to have significantly more kittens this year than last. We even anticipate having surplus kittens. For that reason, we plan to facilitate the adoption of at least 100 kittens by the end of the year,” he said.

Kaya emphasized that caring for the kittens requires meticulous attention. “It's very important that not everyone comes into contact with them. Only trained and experienced staff who have been working with us for years are allowed to handle the kittens. We take every precaution to minimize the risk of infection and prevent any loss of kittens. Vaccinations have not started yet because they can only be administered after the kittens are at least four weeks old,” he added.