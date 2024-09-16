In a significant find for Türkiye's geological community, Cumali Birol, President of the Adilcevaz Yukarı Deniz Association, along with a team of divers, has uncovered the largest microbialite ever recorded in Lake Van.

Located in the Adilcevaz district of Bitlis, eastern Anatolia region of Türkiye, this extraordinary microbialite measures approximately 34 meters and 6 centimeters (113.5 ft), making it the longest ever discovered in the lake.

Lake Van, knownfor being the world's largest soda lake and Türkiye’s largest lake by surface area, continues to yield remarkable discoveries. During a recent diving training session, Birol and his team identified this massive microbialite, which features a diameter of 15 meters and a shape reminiscent of a palm tree.

Birol emphasized the importance of this discovery, stating: “This is the largest microbialite we have encountered in Lake Van; our association is actively working to promote these microbialites as a tourist attraction. we are also seeking support from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for potential geosite designation.”

The discovery has spurred ongoing efforts to integrate Lake Van’s unique microbialites into the region’s tourism offerings.

“Our diving school is continuing its work to highlight these unique geological features; we believe that our discoveries will significantly enhance interest in Lake Van among diving enthusiasts and tourists; our projects aim to benefit both our district and the broader region,” Birol added.

This groundbreaking find underscores the potential for Lake Van to unveil even more of its exceptional geological features, attracting attention from scientists and tourists alike.