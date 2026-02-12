A Turkish man says an unexpected resemblance to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has forced him to leave his central Anatolian hometown and start over in the capital.

Rıfat Özdemir, who had been living in the central Turkish city of Kayseri, said he relocated to Ankara after social media users began comparing him to Epstein, drawing widespread online attention and uncomfortable reactions in public.

What began as a joke between relatives quickly spiraled, he said.

The episode started when his nephew took a photo of him and posted it online, commenting on a likeness to Epstein. Özdemir said he did not anticipate the post would gain traction.

“I didn’t think it would spread so fast,” he said. “When I checked it, I saw that millions had viewed it. I was surprised to see it picked up by foreign media, including outlets in London and some Arab channels.”

At the time, he said, he did not know who Epstein was.

“I thought he was some ordinary celebrity,” Özdemir said. “When I researched him and learned what kind of person he was, I realized this was not something good.”

Epstein, a U.S. financier charged with sex trafficking minors, died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial. His case became one of the most high-profile sex abuse scandals in recent years.

For Özdemir, the comparison soon extended beyond social media. He said strangers in Kayseri began staring at him and that he felt increasingly isolated in his own city.

“Looking like Epstein is not a pleasant thing,” he said. “People look at me as if they are standing face to face with him. That makes me very uncomfortable. It’s not something you can easily put into words.”

Özdemir, who works in the decoration and construction sector and frequently travels abroad for projects, said the attention disrupted both his work and daily routine.

“Because of this resemblance, I can’t approach people comfortably. I’ve even postponed going abroad,” he said. “Here, at least, I can explain myself. But abroad, I don’t speak a foreign language. I was supposed to be overseas for work right now.”

Citing psychological pressure and lost work opportunities, Özdemir said he decided to leave Kayseri altogether. He recently settled in Ankara, where he had previously lived, and plans to remain at home for a week to avoid further attention.

“I had to leave Kayseri. I felt victimized there,” he said.

He said he briefly considered changing his appearance to avoid the comparisons.

“I thought about changing my style or growing a beard,” Özdemir said. “But they’ve even made images of Epstein with a beard. Then the resemblance would be even stronger. I’m not wealthy enough to get cosmetic procedures and change my face.”

The move to Ankara, he said, was a joint decision with his wife and an effort to distance himself from the reactions he encountered in Kayseri.

“Resembling someone admired might make you feel proud,” he said. “But resembling Epstein pushes you away from society. I don’t want to experience the same situation here.”

He appealed to the public not to judge people based on appearance.

“One person can resemble another,” Özdemir said. “That doesn’t mean they are the same.”