In an effort to assist survivors of the devastating early February earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye, volunteer doctors at an under-construction center in Kahramanmaraş province are offering prosthesis services free of charge.

The center, which will also handle equipment production, is set to meet the prosthesis needs of individuals who tragically lost their limbs during the earthquake.

According to reports from the Anadolu Agency (AA), the Alliance of International Doctors (AID) and the Foundation for the Physically Disabled are actively engaged in studies aimed at restoring the physical well-being of amputee victims.

The center, located on the KSU Education Campus and supported by Kahramanmaraş Sütçü Imam University (KSU) and Istanbul Medeniyet University (IMU), will specialize in the production of tailor-made prostheses for affected individuals in the earthquake-stricken region.

Volunteer doctors, some of whom are expected to commence providing services as of the end of July, will provide a wide range of comprehensive care, including examinations, measurements, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and social and psychological education.

Yaşar Tatar, chair of the board of the Physically Disabled Foundation, told AA that many citizens, unfortunately, lost their limbs after the major tremors on Feb. 6.

Tatar explained that numerous medical centers in the region were destroyed or damaged as a result of the earthquakes, necessitating the establishment of the specialized center in Kahramanmaraş.

He further emphasized that the center aims to prepare both disabled individuals and their families for life by offering various training programs.

Additionally, the center will feature several facilities to enhance the rehabilitation process, including a virtual rehabilitation area, a prosthetic museum, a sports skills coordination area, a special bath area for the disabled, a library and various social amenities.

"This center will serve the entire region. We have chosen this place as a reference point because Kahramanmaraş in terms of location is in the middle of cities. There are serious losses and amputations in the districts of Kahramanmaraş, especially in Elbistan. There are no such facilities in Malatya. Therefore, citizens in Adıyaman, Malatya will also be able to receive services here," Tatar explained.

Tatar also thanked Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality, which undertook the steel construction works of the center, and those who contributed to the project.

Mevlit Yurtseven, president of the Alliance of International Doctors (AID), stated that their efforts are focused on meeting the needs of those affected by the earthquake. He acknowledged that numerous individuals lost their limbs in the wake of the earthquakes, and reassured their work in the region would continue.

"Anyone affected by the earthquake is eligible to receive this service. Also, once the service starts, it is not something that will end in one go. It requires continuity. Children are growing up. Their prostheses need to be replaced. Over time, sockets of prostheses break, and they need replacements. They need to be cared for under current conditions. We will provide all these services here," Yurtseven concluded.