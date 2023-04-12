Volunteers from all across the country are coming in scores to help save the trapped animals in the Yusufeli region, located in Türkiye's northeastern province of Artvin, after being submerged in the waters of a newly-built dam.

Accompanied by canoe and rafting athletes, the volunteers were able to rescue nearly 1,000 animals, including cats, dogs, and even baby snakes, by accessing hard-to-reach spots with boats while the rescue efforts continue in full swing to save the others.

Aquatic animals, which find it extremely difficult to survive in dam water, were also rescued and are currently being treated and looked after by volunteer veterinarians.

Under the coordination of the Association for the Protection and Sustenance of Animals, Nature and People (HAYDİKO), volunteers are working on relocating stray animals to safer areas.

Yasemin Yılmaz, a board member of HAYDİKO, explained that a protocol was signed with relevant institutions, including Yusufeli Municipality, and necessary permissions were obtained for the evacuation of animals, noting that 95% of the evacuation at the old settlement is completed.

Meanwhile, the President of the Paw Protectors Association Ayşe Taşkıran added that their team of 15 members from different cities is working in the region and pledged to continue until the last animal is rescued.

Despite the ongoing efforts, water levels continue to rise in Yusufeli, Türkiye’s highest dam, where water retention processes started in November 2022.

The dam water has immersed abandoned buildings, streets, and bridges, cutting off the old settlement completely from the land.

Located on the Çoruh River delta, Yusufeli was renamed over the decades and saw its town center relocated during the Ottoman era and the early years of Türkiye.

It was finally given its present-day status as a district of Artvin in 1950.