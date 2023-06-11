In a heartwarming tale of compassion and dedication, a dog named Caramel, once abandoned and left to fend for herself on the streets of Istanbul, has been given a new lease on life. Thanks to the efforts of a group of dedicated volunteers, Caramel has found her forever home in the beautiful city of Paris, France.

Caramel's rescue story began when a team of compassionate volunteers discovered her in a pitiful state at the entrance of the Metrobus in the Beylikdüzü district of Istanbul. One of the volunteers, Bengü Ayyıldız, took immediate action, rescuing the distressed dog and assuming responsibility for her expenses.

Moved by Caramel's plight, Ayyıldız shared her story and pictures on social media in May. Seeing this post that an animal lover from Paris, France, expressed a heartfelt desire to adopt Caramel. Overjoyed by the opportunity to provide a loving home for the abandoned dog, the French citizen eagerly awaited Caramel's arrival in Paris.

Ayyıldız, who remains in touch with fellow volunteers through social media, emphasized the group's voluntary efforts in assisting stray animals. They dedicated themselves to supporting these vulnerable creatures and ensuring they receive the care they deserve.

Meanwhile, Veterinarian Himmet Ekici shed light on the challenges faced by pets abandoned and forced to survive on the streets. Ekici explained these animals develop aggression over time as a means of self-protection against external threats. When such dogs are reintroduced into a domestic setting, they may experience confusion, depression and heightened fear because of the loss of their familiar home. Their uneasiness can often manifest as aggression, leading to mistreatment by others. Consequently, their overall psychological state deteriorates.

Caramel's forthcoming journey to Paris symbolizes a new beginning filled with love, care and stability. The collective efforts of the volunteers, who selflessly dedicate their time and resources to help these vulnerable animals, have transformed Caramel's life and given her a chance at happiness.