Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYÜ) Faculty of Letters, Department of Geography, Lecturer Professor Dr. Faruk Alaeddinoğlu stated that approximately 120 millimeters (4.72 inches) of rainfall has dropped in May and said: "2024 has a positive meaning for the basin. Firstly, there was a very serious level of improvement in Van Lake."

Van Lake, the largest lake with saline soda in the world, suffered significant dehydration between 2019 and 2023 due to the impact of global climate change. In 2024, each month received more rainfall than the previous month.

Finally, 120 millimeters of rainfall dropped down in May. This rate, which is considered a record rainfall, significantly affected groundwater. The rains have helped to get rid of the drought problem, in which Van Lake experienced a loss of level along with groundwater.

Dr. Alaeddinoğlu, speaking to IHA, highlighted the problematic rainfall in the Van Lake basin over the last 5 years: "In fact, when we look at the long-term rainfall averages in the past, we see that the averages, especially in October and November, are around 100 millimeters, and the same high values occur in March and April. When we look at the total period of 30-35 years, these rainfall values are around 100 millimeters in March and April."

He added: "But, the fact that the decline in precipitation in the basin for the last 15 years has fallen proportionally less, perhaps highlighted the fact that this year's precipitation is much more effective. On the other hand, there is this truth that we are in a basin where more rainfall is recorded each month than the previous one. There was rainfall that happened approximately 120 millimeters in the last month of May. Of course, this is a record rainfall. But let's not forget that the Eastern Anatolia Region that we live in, including the Southeastern Anatolia Region to a certain extent, received very serious rainfall this year," he said.

Pointing out that the increase in temperature continues in different parts of the world, Alaeddinoğlu said: "The world continues to get more warmer. While the temperature values are low here in the spring months and the precipitation breaks records with maximum rates, temperatures in different parts of the world have increased to 34-45 degrees. Environments where people cannot live due to the heat have begun to form."

He continued: "Yes, the year 2024 has a really positive meaning for the basin, first of all, there has been a very serious level of improvement in Van Lake and this level of improvement will continue in the next months. Because a significant part of the water leaking into the ground will reach the lake underground. However, the lake is going to continue to be alimented. But there is no answer to the question, 'Can we get this rainfall in the next years?' That is exactly what climate change is like. So we cannot predict the future. We do not know what kind of rainfall will be recorded in the future. We have to manage the water that the basin needs first, such as drinking water and then potable water. Then we have to manage water to meet the irrigation water for people engaged in agriculture in rural areas."