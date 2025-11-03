Every Saturday, the Emek Uzay Covered Market Area in Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, transforms into a vibrant hub of craftsmanship and entrepreneurship as women showcase handmade foods, crafts and dowry goods at the Women Producers Market.

The weekly event brings together hundreds of female producers who sell everything from cakes, pastries, pickles and jams to handwoven bags, clothing and traditional decorative items, all made at home with care and precision.

The initiative aims to strengthen women’s participation in the local economy while promoting self-reliance through handmade production. With growing interest from both consumers and producers, the number of women opening stands continues to increase each week.

“Every Saturday, women bring products they’ve prepared in clean, hygienic environments at home,” said participant Özlem Şenel. “They need this kind of platform. I’ve been part of it since day one, standing by the women and supporting their efforts. We also offer our pomegranate molasses from Oğuzeli here. I invite everyone in Gaziantep to come and support these women.”

For many participants, the market offers more than economic opportunity; it also serves as a space for social connection and empowerment. “This bazaar is perfect for women who love producing and sharing their skills,” said vendor Besime Yetkinşekerci. “We sell handmade bags, knitted items, pickles, mint and pastries. It’s helped us both financially and socially.”

Visitors say the marketplace has become an inspiring example of women’s entrepreneurship in Gaziantep. “Everyone brings products made with their own effort,” said shopper Nimet Dinler. “It’s a beautiful initiative that supports women entrepreneurs. They gain confidence, social connections and a way to contribute to their families.”