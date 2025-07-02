As wildfires continue to threaten multiple provinces in Türkiye, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has been leading large-scale emergency response operations, with a particular focus on the Antakya district of Hatay province in southern Türkiye, where conditions have posed significant challenges to containment.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı visited the fire zone on Tuesday to assess the situation and provide updates to the public. He emphasized that “high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds, all major risk factors, are simultaneously impacting Hatay.”

The temperature exceeded 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit), humidity dropped below 20% and wind gusts surpassed 100 kph, creating a dangerous environment for firefighting efforts.

More than 2,700 personnel from various agencies have been deployed to the area, supported by eight firefighting aircraft, 12 helicopters, and numerous fire trucks and specialized vehicles. Due to the fire’s rapid spread, evacuations were ordered in the neighborhoods of Oğlakören, Dikmece, Gülderen, Karaali, Üçgedik and Alahan, resulting in the temporary displacement of over 1,400 residents from 236 homes. Encouragingly, many evacuees have begun returning as the fire’s intensity has significantly diminished.

The provincial governor’s office confirmed that the forest fire, which ignited at around 10:30 a.m. on June 30 in the Karaali neighborhood, has now been brought under control. The blaze spread to nearby areas, including Dikmece, Alazi, Oğlakören, Üçgedik, Gülderen and Alahan, exacerbated by the region’s hot weather and strong winds.

Firefighting teams have maintained continuous aerial and ground operations, working around the clock to suppress the fire. As of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, the affected areas were contained, though cooling efforts remain ongoing to prevent any flare-ups.

Damage assessment teams have commenced field inspections to evaluate the full extent of the impact. Authorities extended their condolences to all those affected by the fire and pledged continued support during recovery efforts.

In addition to the fires of Hatay, flames have also broken out in several parts of western and northwestern Türkiye, including Izmir, Manisa and Bilecik.

In Izmir, western Türkiye, fires in the districts of Menderes and Seferihisar are now partially under control, while the blaze in Buca was completely extinguished. The Buca fire, which started in Zafer neighborhood at 12:09 p.m. on July 1, was brought under control within minutes, with the help of over 1,200 personnel, six aircraft, 24 helicopters and 300 vehicles.

In Manisa, western Türkiye, fires in the Akhisar, Kula and Saruhanlı districts were also partially under control, with over 1,500 personnel, 13 planes and 29 helicopters actively involved. Cooling operations are set to continue overnight, and no further spread is currently expected.

In Bilecik, northwestern Türkiye, a forest fire that broke out in Vezirhan town’s Ertuğrulgazi neighborhood continues to pose a risk due to powerful winds. Three helicopters, 30 fire trucks and approximately 100 personnel are working to control the blaze.

Bilecik Governor Faik Oktay Sözer stated that two villages, Kuyubaşı and Erenköy, were evacuated as a precaution, with 100 residents and over 100 animals relocated to safe areas. “If it weren’t for the wind, this fire could have been extinguished quickly. Unfortunately, strong gusts are creating spot fires in distant areas,” the governor noted.

He also referred to previous wildfires in Gölpazarı and Osmaneli, both districts within Bilecik Province, highlighting that wind remains the most significant challenge in wildfire control.

Meanwhile, smoke from the Vezirhan fire spread to Kütahya, central-western Türkiye, covering parts of the city in a dense haze. Visibility dropped significantly in the Zafertepe neighborhood and Alayunt, with residents reporting a sharp increase in smoke odor and discomfort.

5 days into crisis

Yumaklı reminded the public that Türkiye is now in the fifth day of battling widespread wildfires and urged citizens to avoid lighting fires or leaving flammable materials in open areas. “Glass bottles and metal cans left under the sun can trigger fires. Let's all be cautious,” he said.

Highlighting Türkiye’s preparedness, he noted that 25,000 firefighting personnel and 131,000 volunteers are currently active across the country. “We are a globally competent nation in wildfire response, and I’m proud of our coordinated efforts. Our goal is to return to the screen not with images of flames and destruction, but with projects that expand our green homeland.”

The minister concluded by expressing his gratitude to local authorities, personnel, and volunteers and extended well wishes to the provinces affected by the fires.

AFAD declares disaster zones

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has officially declared the wildfire-affected districts in Izmir and Bilecik as “Disaster Areas Impacting General Life.” Damage assessments conducted by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, and the Directorate of National Property reveal extensive damage to buildings and agricultural units.

In Izmir, 155 buildings and 156 independent units were damaged, including 110 residences and two workplaces; in Bilecik, 121 buildings and 142 units suffered damage, including 64 residences and three workplaces.

Approximately 1,149 animals perished in the fires in these provinces. No fatalities have been reported, and 203 people affected by the fires have been treated and discharged.

The AFAD’s coordinated response includes food aid through Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) teams, container housing for displaced residents and ongoing support.