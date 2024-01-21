A notable increase in the number of winter birds has been observed in the wetlands of the Aegean coastal city Izmir compared to last year.

Conducted under the coordination of the Hunting and Wildlife Branch Directorate of the 4th Regional Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, census studies are underway in 14 wetlands in Izmir.

Members of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and volunteer bird watchers, guided by experts, are engaged in counting and recording individual or grouped birds using telescopes and binoculars in areas like Gediz, Bakırçay, Güzelhisar deltas and Izmir Bay.

Hasan Paşalı, hunting and wildlife branch manager and mid-winter waterbird count coordinator, described the censuses as a global effort organized by the International Wetland Agency to determine water bird populations. The counts, conducted in January and February during the seasonal migration movements of waterfowl, involve a team of 52 people.

In the previous year's census, a total of 164,666 birds from 79 different species were recorded across 28 wetlands in Izmir, Muğla, Aydın and Manisa. The most frequently spotted species included flamingos, coots, silvery gulls and fiyus.

Paşalı reported that this year's counts in Izmir have concluded, with studies ongoing in other regions. The areas with the highest bird sightings last year were Gediz Delta, Bafa Lake, Büyük Menderes Delta and Izmir Bay. Notable species included 43,000 flamingos and 34,000 coots. Unusual sightings such as the sociable sandpiper and the scallop duck were also documented.

While the evaluation of this year's bird counts is ongoing, Paşalı noted an increase in the number of birds compared to the previous year. The final results will be shared with the public after the completion of the census.