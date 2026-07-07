A 70-year-old woman in southeastern Türkiye has fulfilled her lifelong dream of learning to read and write decades after missing out on an education as a child, saying the achievement has given her a new sense of independence.

Esme Özgüler, who grew up in the northeastern province of Artvin, was unable to attend school because the nearest school was too far from her village. After losing her husband two years ago, she moved to Gaziantep to live with her daughters, who encouraged her to enroll in a literacy course.

Özgüler completed six months of instruction at the Hürriyet Social Solidarity Center (SODAM), operated by the Şehitkamil District Governor's Office, where she learned to read and write for the first time.

"I fulfilled my dream and learned to read and write," Özgüler said. "If I had been given the chance to study, I would have wanted to become a teacher like my father."

She said illiteracy had made even routine tasks difficult throughout her life.

"I couldn't go to the hospital by myself or read the signs on buses," she said. "I couldn't even use an elevator because I couldn't read the numbers. Now I can travel on my own, go to appointments by myself and take care of many of my daily needs."

Özgüler said learning to read has transformed her confidence and encouraged her to urge others not to give up on education.

"There is no age limit for learning," she said. "If I could do it at my age, anyone can."

She added that becoming a teacher had always been her childhood dream because her father worked as one.

"If I had gone to school, I would have wanted to become a teacher like my father," she said.

Nesrin Yaylacık, a literacy instructor at Hürriyet SODAM, said Özgüler exceeded expectations through her determination and regular attendance.

"At first, we thought she might only learn to write her name," Yaylacık said. "But she attended every class and has now reached the literacy level of a first-grade primary school student. She can read text messages, write what she wants to say and travel independently by reading signs."

Yaylacık said Özgüler's progress demonstrates that education can be pursued at any stage of life.

"If Esme achieved this at the age of 70, other women can as well," she said.

According to project coordinator Duygu Ispir, the center has expanded steadily since opening in 2022, growing from 70 participants to around 290 women between the ages of 15 and 78.

The center offers literacy classes for both Turkish citizens and foreign residents, along with vocational training programs aimed at supporting disadvantaged women. Participants receive literacy certificates upon completing the course, while some have also secured employment through the program.

"Women can achieve anything if they are given the opportunity and the support they need," Ispir said.