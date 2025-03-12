A woman in Kasımpaşa, Istanbul, had previously visited a jewelry store with her boyfriend and had seen a gold crown worth TL 250,000 ($6,828), but she could not purchase it. The next day, she returned to the store alone, took the crown under the pretense of taking a photo, and ran away.

The Beyoğlu Public Security Bureau teams later caught the woman, who testified, "My boyfriend couldn’t afford it, and I stole it so he wouldn't feel bad." The theft was captured on security cameras, and the woman was released under judicial control.

The incident took place on Thursday, March 6, at around 3:30 p.m. in Beyoğlu’s Camiikebir neighborhood. According to reports, the suspect, Firdevs Ç., had visited a jewelry store with her boyfriend a day before the theft. She admired the gold crown but left the store without purchasing it.

The next day, she returned alone and asked to see the crown again. After taking multiple photos of it with her phone, she suddenly grabbed it and fled. The jeweler tried to chase her but was unable to catch her. The entire incident was recorded by security cameras.

Following the jeweler’s complaint, the Beyoğlu Public Security Bureau launched an investigation and reviewed security footage. Their efforts led to the identification of the suspect, Firdevs Ç. She was later apprehended at her home in the Kadımehmetefendi neighborhood, where police also recovered the stolen crown.

During her interrogation at the police station, Firdevs Ç. reportedly stated, "My boyfriend and I saw and liked it, but he couldn’t afford it. I stole it so he wouldn’t feel bad." After completing the legal procedures, she was referred to the courthouse on charges of "theft from a workplace." The court released her under judicial control, while the recovered gold crown was returned to the jeweler.