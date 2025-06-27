In a remarkable medical achievement, 55-year-old Güler Turan from Buca, Izmir, western Türkiye, has successfully recovered from severe heart failure following a complex 10-hour surgery that replaced three heart valves and bypassed her blocked main coronary artery.

Turan’s health had been deteriorating for over a year after being diagnosed with heart failure at Ege University Hospital, where she initially sought treatment for symptoms including weakness, difficulty breathing and walking problems. Despite beginning medication, her condition worsened significantly.

A month ago, Turan suddenly fell critically ill at home and was rushed to the Health Sciences University, Izmir Tepecik Training and Research Hospital. Upon examination by Dr. Haydar Yaşa, head of the Cardiovascular Surgery Department, doctors determined that Turan required an urgent and complex operation involving the replacement of three heart valves and a coronary artery bypass.

“The patient’s condition was critical,” said Yaşa. “Replacing three heart valves and performing a coronary bypass simultaneously is highly risky and unprecedented in the medical literature. This operation was among the most challenging I have encountered in my career.”

The multidisciplinary surgical team, consisting of 15 specialists from cardiovascular surgery, anesthesia and cardiology, meticulously prepared for the demanding procedure over a week. Under Yaşa’s leadership, the team completed the surgery successfully. Turan was closely monitored in intensive care before being discharged after recovery.

Speaking about her recovery, Turan shared: “Before the surgery, I said goodbye to my loved ones, fearing the worst. Now, I feel like I have been born again. The doctors here are exceptional. I am grateful to God for a second chance, and I plan to make the most of it by going on Umrah soon.”

Her husband, Murat Turan, expressed relief and happiness, saying: “We are grateful that Güler is healthy again. We want to continue our lives as normal.”

Chief Physician Dr. Savaş Yakan praised the surgical team for their dedication and emphasized the hospital’s commitment to strengthening its health care infrastructure. “We work day and night to provide life-saving care and reach more patients in need,” he said.

This successful surgery not only saved a life but also set a precedent in Türkiye’s medical community, showcasing advanced capabilities in treating complex cardiac cases. The team plans to publish their findings to contribute to global cardiac surgery knowledge.