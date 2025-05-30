The average length of education in Türkiye reached 9.5 years in 2024, while the proportion of higher education graduates in the 25-34 age group rose to 44.9%.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) published the national education statistics for 2024.

According to the data, the percentage of higher education graduates in the 25-34 age group was 13.5% in 2008 and rose to 44.9% in 2024. During this period, the rate among women in the same age group increased from 12.5% to 48.9%, while it rose from 14.6% to 41.1% among men.

According to the most recent data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) from 2022, the OECD average rate of higher education graduates in the 25-34 age group is 47.4%, compared to 42.9% in Türkiye.

Among OECD countries, South Korea had the highest proportion of higher education graduates at 69.6%, while Mexico had the lowest at 27.3%.

For those aged 25 and over, the proportion of associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree holders was 9.8% in 2008, increasing to 25.3% in 2024. The percentage of individuals in this age group who had completed at least secondary education rose from 26.5% in 2008 to 49.4% in 2024.

The average length of education for individuals aged 25 and over in Türkiye reached 9.5 years in 2024. That year, the average education duration was 8.8 years for women and 10.2 years for men.

Ankara had the highest average length of education in 2024 at 10.8 years, followed by Istanbul, Eskişehir, Kocaeli and Izmir. Ağrı had the lowest with 7.5 years, followed by Şanlıurfa, Muş, Kastamonu and Van.

From 2015 to 2024, the five provinces with the largest increase in the average length of education for people aged 25 and over were Şırnak with 51.6%, Hakkari with 42.1%, Muş with 39.9%, Şanlıurfa with 38.5% and Bingöl with 37.3%.

The five provinces with the smallest increase were Ankara with 13.7%, Eskişehir with 15.4%, Tekirdağ with 15.6%, Izmir with 15.9% and Istanbul with 15.9%.

In 2008, the literacy rate among people aged 6 and over was 91.8%, increasing to 97.8% in 2024. From 2008 to 2024, the literacy rate among women rose from 86.9% to 96.2%, and from 96.7% to 99.3% among men.

Among individuals aged 25 and over, 84.4% of those whose mothers were higher education graduates also completed higher education. Meanwhile, 12.8% completed secondary education, and 2.8% attained a level below secondary education.

Among those whose fathers were higher education graduates, 80.3% had also completed higher education, 16.1% completed secondary education, and 3.6% had education below secondary level.

Among people whose mothers had completed secondary education, 64.3% were higher education graduates. For those whose fathers had completed secondary education, the rate was 55.7%.

Among individuals whose mothers had an education below secondary level, 28.7% had graduated from higher education. Among those whose fathers were educated below secondary level, 27.4% had higher education qualifications.