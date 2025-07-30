On the sun-drenched outskirts of Antalya, in southern Türkiye, thousands of handwoven carpets and kilim rugs create a vibrant, patchwork-like landscape each summer, resembling a kaleidoscope spread across harvested fields.

From June to September, these empty farmlands cleared of stubble after harvest are transformed into open-air aging grounds. Merchants from across the country bring their carefully selected pieces to undergo a natural sun treatment. This process not only softens the intensity of the dyes but also helps eliminate residual moisture, odors, and other impurities.

Hasan Topkara, a seasoned carpet dealer, oversees the meticulous care of these traditional wool knotted rugs. After thoroughly washing each one, he inspects them individually, trimming fringes and removing loose threads where needed, before laying them out under the intense Mediterranean sun for up to three months.

The result is a stunning visual and cultural tapestry, blending craftsmanship with nature’s rhythm and offering a rare glimpse into Türkiye’s rich heritage of textile artistry.

The wool, coloured with natural vegetable dyes, takes on pastel tones and softens between the morning dew and the heat of the day.

A woman holds a handwoven carpet laid out in an open field to soften its colours under the sizzling sun, Antalya, Türkiye, July 22, 2025. (AFP Photo)

According to Topkara, in the past, up to 60,000 carpets were processed in each three-month drying season in the Döşemealtı district.

But today he is one of the last ones to do so, with around 15,000 carpets stored side by side on a 40-hectare (100-acre) area.

Around 50 workers watch them day and night, turning them regularly and monitoring the weather. About 100 people rush in from the surrounding villages to help fold the carpets if there is rain.

In 45 minutes, everything must be put away in a sheltered place, then brought out again once the rain has stopped.

Once they have reached the desired shade, most of the carpets are sent to Istanbul and its historic Grand Bazaar, from where they are frequently shipped abroad.

Over the years, Topkara's field of colours has become a tourist attraction, especially after Turkish pop singer Mabel Matiz recorded a video clip for his song "Sarmaşık" there in 2018.