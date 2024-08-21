In South Korea, the "Seoul Robot and Artificial Intelligence Museum," designed by Turkish architect Melike Altınışık, has opened. This museum, the first of its kind in the world, offers visitors a chance to observe the latest advancements in technology and artificial intelligence.

The museum, located in the capital city of Seoul, is expected to attract 500 visitors daily. It will showcase driverless cars produced by renowned technology companies and universities, as well as the latest robotic and artificial intelligence technologies.

Turkish architect Melike Altınışık, who won first place in a competition held by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in 2018, explained the process. Out of 177 teams that initially entered the international competition, the museum design developed by Altınışık’s team was selected as one of the top five finalists. After presenting the projects to the jury in Seoul, their design was awarded first place in 2019.

Altınışık mentioned that winning the award marked the beginning of a new professional phase on the international stage. They established an office in Seoul and signed a contract with the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

With their design manifesto, Altınışık aimed to create an inspiring world for robots and artificial intelligence technologies and to develop a unique architectural language based on intelligent design and construction methodologies. The building’s organic surface integrates the public space with the interior through the landscape.

Altınışık highlighted the creation of intermediate spaces to regulate pedestrian and vehicle traffic, noting that the dialogue between contemporary architectural expression and technological innovation forms the core of the museum’s design philosophy.

Regarding the construction process, Altınışık stated that the museum was built using a construction methodology that reflects architectural design technologies and advanced engineering techniques compatible with the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The museum was designed and built using "Building Information Modeling" technology to ensure high precision in both design and construction. The fluid, global design of the facade was achieved through a combination of digital production and reverse engineering methods.

Altınışık emphasized that the museum’s central vertical exhibition tunnel was constructed using advanced technologies from the aerospace and maritime industries, highlighting its innovative approach. The entrance features robots welcoming visitors, and the vertical exhibition tunnel, accessed by an escalator, was designed to blur the sharp boundary between the natural world and the world of artificial intelligence technologies.

Altınışık noted that the museum has been a beacon of light and courage for them on this challenging journey, stating: "The Seoul Robot and Artificial Intelligence Museum is much more than just a museum; it is a structure where the future of architecture, science, and technology can be seen. It symbolizes South Korea and the world’s first Robot and Artificial Intelligence Museum."

Altınışık also mentioned that, following the museum project, they have received offers for many projects in South Korea.