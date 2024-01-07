The unearthing of a previously unknown 2-kilometer (1.25-mile) trench network and control center from World War I has shed light on an unprecedented defense structure in Antalya, designed to protect against potential land and sea attacks in the Mediterranean province.

Retired Col. Sedat Akgül spearheaded the investigation after an Antalya Zoo staff member noticed remnants of the first battle positions in the region back in 2020. Collaborating with fellow retired colonels, Akgül confirmed these findings as trenches from the World War I era, representing a unique and significant discovery for Antalya, particularly along the Mediterranean coast.

Detailing the creation of these defensive structures, Akgül explained: "As the Çanakkale Front concluded in early 1916, both enemy forces and our troops were relocated. Anticipating potential threats, especially from British troops stationed on various Mediterranean islands and in Egypt's Alexandria region, military authorities took measures to protect the Antalya region from potential naval blockades and land invasions."

"At the behest of Enver Pasha, the Chief of General Staff during that period, construction commenced on defense trenches along the Antalya coastline in late 1917 to establish resistance against potential enemy incursions. The trenches found within this zoo site date back to this period," he added.

Though estimated to span approximately 2 kilometers, only about 250 meters of the trenches have been surveyed due to the area's stony and rocky terrain, which has inadvertently contributed to the preservation of these structures.

Akgül emphasized the historic significance of this discovery, highlighting its potential as an educational and touristic site akin to Çanakkale. "This area can serve as a valuable educational spot for students, future generations and tourists, given proper visual enhancements. The trenches and observation center stand as an unparalleled historical asset, offering vivid and clear insights into Antalya's past, marking a landmark discovery for the region," he concluded.