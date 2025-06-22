The Green Crescent (Yeşilay) Erzurum branch in eastern Türkiye has successfully concluded its “Can Erzurum” project, an extensive addiction prevention initiative that engaged 6,500 students across primary, middle and high schools in Erzurum.

The project, which began in February, culminated in a ceremony celebrating the efforts and achievements of the participants.

Yeşilay volunteers, together with the Erzurum Provincial Directorate of National Education and various local institutions, organized a range of activities aimed at raising awareness about addiction and promoting healthy lifestyles among youth. These included recycling initiatives and short film competitions designed to creatively engage students on the topic.

A special highlight of the project was the “Yeşil Can Fest,” a two-day festival held in Erzurum, which attracted 1,500 children from disadvantaged areas to participate in diverse events fostering education and social inclusion.

At the award ceremony held at the İbrahim Erkal Dadaş Cultural Center, Erzurum Governor Mustafa Çiftçi reflected on Yeşilay’s historic role in combating addiction. Recalling slogans from his school days such as “Alcohol is the mother of all evils,” Çiftçi noted, “Our prophet’s hadith was once Yeşilay’s slogan.”

He emphasized the importance of expanding the project beyond its initial reach, pointing out that with over 160,000 students and 1,300 schools in the province, the fight against addiction must be extended to all educational institutions.

Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mehmet Sekmen announced plans to establish a rehabilitation center with at least 100 beds. “We aim to provide treatment, education and reintegration opportunities for individuals struggling with addiction,” Sekmen stated, underlining the municipality’s commitment to tackling this critical social issue.

Yeşilay General President Mehmet Dinç highlighted the organization’s century-long mission to protect youth and families from addiction. “While a sacred struggle for our homeland’s defense began in Erzurum, in Istanbul a parallel fight for protecting our people from addiction started. Safeguarding our youth is as vital as defending our land,” Dinç remarked.

He added that Yeşilay educates millions of students and parents annually and has successfully intervened to save thousands of children from addiction through school-based therapy programs.

The project’s success was further underscored by Yeşilay Erzurum Branch President Emirhan Tanay, who detailed the activities and praised the dedication of all involved.

The ceremony concluded with awards presented to students excelling in recycling, best coffee aroma and short film competitions. The event was attended by Governor Çiftçi’s wife Azime Çiftçi, Provincial Director of National Education Yakup Yıldız, local officials, teachers and students.

The “Can Erzurum” project exemplifies effective collaboration between government, civil society and educational institutions to address addiction and promote healthier futures for Türkiye’s youth.