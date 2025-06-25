On the occasion of the upcoming International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed on June 26, Turkish Green Crescent (Yeşilay) President Mehmet Dinç underlined the critical role of strong family ties and early intervention in combating addiction, especially among children and young people.

In a statement, Dinç warned that addiction has become a global issue affecting families, societies and generations. He stressed that the most vulnerable group in this growing crisis is youth, who are often exposed to substance use due to curiosity and peer pressure.

Citing the “2022 Narkolog Report on the Profile Analysis of Substance Users,” published last year, Dinç highlighted that 32.7% of individuals with addiction began using substances solely out of curiosity, underlining the importance of early, comprehensive prevention strategies that support young people emotionally, socially and psychologically.

“We must build resilience within children and not just protect them from external threats,” Dinç said. “Touching their hearts and strengthening them against life’s difficulties is essential. Because in the fight against addiction, the most powerful protective factor is trust-based, strong family bonds.”

Dinç emphasized the importance of early intervention and the positive results achieved through the Green Crescent’s centers, known as Green Crescent Consulting Centers (YEDAM). According to data from between 2020 and 2024, nearly half of YEDAM applicants sought help before their addictions worsened. Dinç described this as a valuable achievement, noting the success of those who remained in the program.

“Among those who consistently participated in the three-month counseling process, the psychosocial recovery rate was 39%, rising to 51% after one year,” Dinç said. “Moreover, 71% of those who received one year of support reported complete abstinence from substance use by the end of the program. These figures show that recovery is possible when accessible, science-based and sustainable support is provided.”

He also highlighted the central role of family in rehabilitation, stating that trust-based support systems not only help individuals stay committed to the treatment process but also assist in rebuilding broken emotional connections.

Beyond counseling and prevention, Yeşilay also leads a broad range of activities aimed at raising awareness and building resilience against addiction. These include national and international congresses, educational programs, and cultural, artistic and sports initiatives.

Through its 182 Green Crescent youth clubs at universities, the organization reaches thousands of young people across Türkiye, conducting training sessions, camps and events. Dinç also emphasized the importance of community-wide involvement through initiatives such as the “Independence Campaign,” launched in partnership with the Interior Ministry.

“We share our knowledge and experience with the world to ensure that future generations never encounter the threat of addiction,” Dinç said. “With the support of our youth and all segments of society, we must join forces, across all ages, to protect our young people and secure our future.”